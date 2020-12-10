David Hasselhoff Goes Metal On “Through The Night”

Just when I thought 2020 had run out of surprises, David Hasselhoff pops up in my inbox with a heavy metal anthem called “Through The Night.” While The Hoff’s music career is something of a punchline in America, he racked up dozens of hits in Europe in the ’80s and ’90s with songs like “Looking For Freedom,” “Crazy For You” and “Do The Limbo Dance” (talk about a banger). The 68-year-old now teams up with Austrian metal duo CueStack for a new track called “Through The Night.”

“It’s time to rise up, take back control,” David begins the song over shredded guitars. “So dark is the night we face, but we won’t face it alone.” The singer/actor then shares a timely message of home on the chorus. “Through the night, through the night forever,” he belts on the chorus. “Through the night we ride until dawn is in sight, to the light that will unravel all mysteries.” While “Through The Night” occasionally borders on parody (I think that’s the point?), it put a smile on my face. Check out the visual below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!