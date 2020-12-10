Lost Hit: Taylor Swift’s Exquisite “mirrorball”

In this franchise, we highlight album tracks or B-Sides that should have been released as singles.

With the imminent arrival of evermore tomorrow (December 11), the first chapter of Taylor Swift’s folklore era is effectively over. At least, as far as focus tracks, videos and singles are concerned. And, as impeccable as it was, I can’t help but grieve the fate of “mirrorball” — a love song so fragile and vulnerable that it should come with a warning to listen with care. Taylor’s discography is littered with beautifully written ditties that hide their emotional heft behind hooks and melody, but this is one of her very best.

“I want you to know, I’m a mirrorball — I’ll show you every version of yourself tonight,” Taylor begins the inexplicably melancholy anthem. “I’ll get you out on the floor, shimmering beautiful and when I break, it’s in a million pieces.” The chorus is lovely and affecting in equal measure. “Hush, I know they said the end is near, but I’m still on my tallest tiptoes,” she croons softly over a sound palette that falls somewhere between Alison Krauss and Mazzy Star. “Spinning in my highest heels, love, shining just for you.”

It’s hard to argue against any decision made during an era as culturally significant and successful as folklore, but I can’t help but feel that “mirrorball” would have been a better introduction to the album than “cardigan” and fared better with country fans than “betty.” Few songs released in 2020 (or any year for that matter) can be described as timeless and instantly recognized as a future standard, but this is one of them. Take three and a half minutes to disappear into “mirrorball” below.

