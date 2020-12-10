JoJo Siwa Stars In Meghan Trainor’s “I Believe In Santa” Video

2020 has seen a veritable flood of holiday releases from some of the biggest names in music, but Meghan Trainor’s A Very Trainor Christmas stands out as one of the very best with its winning mix of covers and perky originals. “Holidays,” a collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire, set the tone for the era and now the equally addictive “I Believe In Santa” drives it home. “Ever since I can remember, I get jolly in December,” Meghan begins the festive bop. “I look good in ugly sweaters, no one can rock ’em better.”

That takes us to the kind of sassy chorus that the pop star perfected on Title. “I believe in Santa, not just in December, baby,” she purrs. “I believe in Santa — I do, don’t you?” Given that Meghan is currently expecting her first child, she calls JoJo Siwa to star in the video. And the bow-loving queen serves seasonal looks and chaotic choreography. “JoJo is a superstar!” Meghan raves. “She works so hard and her incredible, positive energy is contagious. It was an honor to have her star in this music video!” Check it out below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!