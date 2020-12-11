Britney Spears Teams Up With Backstreet Boys For “Matches”

That sound you hear is ’90s kids around the globe weeping due to the arrival of Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys’ “Matches.” The sexy collaboration is one of the new tracks on the super deluxe addition of Glory along with the exquisite “Swimming In The Stars.” While “Matches” doesn’t quite reach those heights (it comes pretty close), the song is a worthy addition to both discographies. “If they dusted me for prints, they’d find you all over me,” BSB sings on the pre-chorus. “Nothing ever quite felt like this, the fire is killing me.”

Britney is equally aroused on her sizzling verse. “I like the way you dress and then how you undress,” she coos. “Like it here on your chest, no there ain’t no better place to catch my breath.” The pop legend then tackles the chorus. “Like playing with matches, matches, matches,” Britney belts. “This might leave some damage, damage, damage.” It’s probably too much to ask given the limitations of 2020 and the belated release, but it’s hard not to image a glossy, ’90s video when listening to the song. Return to (much) simpler times below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!