Isaac Dunbar Drops “intimate moments,” Announces ‘evil twin’ EP

Isaac Dunbar already ranks as one of the breakout stars of 2020 thanks to his critically-adored isaac’s insects EP and stand-alone singles like “miss america.” He now cements his status as One To Watch in 2021 with “intimate moments,” the second single from his upcoming evil twin EP. “I need to get this off my chest, that I’m here and I’ve regressed,” the 17-year-old begins the song over Joel Little’s intricate production. “A putrid feeling that I’ve addressed, I’m scared to love and bear the rest.”

That takes us to the anthemic chorus. “And I might cry but I’ll never show it, can’t let you down — can’t let you down,” Isaac sings. “I have a fear of intimate moments, if you’re around, why am I down?” Of all the songs in the newcomer’s burgeoning discography that is the most instant. With any luck, it will propel the talented teenager to even greater heights in the new year. evil twin is slated for released in February. Watch Isaac’s

“intimate moments” visual below.

