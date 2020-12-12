Avril Lavigne Is Working On New Music With MOD SUN

Well, here’s some good news! Avril Lavigne is back in the studio. I know this because the Canadian superstar shared a couple of pics and a video on her Instagram. Joining the 36-year-old in the lab is alternative artist MOD SUN and super-producer John Feldmann, who has worked with everyone from Good Charlotte and Blink-182 to Hilary Duff and The Veronicas. Time will tell what they are cooking up, but it’s time to get cautiously optimistic about Avril’s 7th album arriving in 2021.

In any case, it looks like we will be spared the 6-year wait that occurred between 2013’s self-titled album and last year’s Head Above Water. The latter detailed the hitmaker’s struggle with lyme disease and found her veering away from the frenetic pop/rock that made her a household name in the early ’00s. As much as I adored the project, which did not get a fraction of the love and attention it deserved, it would be nice to see/hear Avril having a little more fun on AL7. What the world needs right now is diversion and good vibes.

Check out Avril’s update below.

