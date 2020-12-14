Britney Spears’ Iconic ‘In The Zone’ Era: A Gallery

Mike Wass | December 14, 2020 2:49 pm
View Fullscreen 42
Credit:

Return to Story

CREDIT:
Britney Is 'Swimming In The Stars'
Britney Is 'Swimming In The Stars'
Britney Spears drops 'Glory' bonus track 'Swimming In The Stars.'

Britney Spears has been good to us in 2020. When she’s not making Instagram a more interesting and mind-altering place, she is casually rolling out songs from Glory. Yes, four years have passed and the pop icon isn’t quite done with promo! We got a full digital and streaming release for “Mood Ring,” a remix package, the sublime “Swimming In The Stars” and then came the biggest bombshell of all — a collaboration with fellow Y2K icons Backstreet Boys called “Matches.”

This year’s great Britney revival has got me feeling nostalgic. While all of her eras have their own feel and charm, I can’t help but feel that In The Zone is a frontrunner. Yes, Blackout is a better record and Circus was a triumphant return. However, In The Zone had classic hits (“Me Against The Music,” “Toxic” and “Everytime”) as well as arguably the 39-year-old’s best tour and a full rollout that boasted multiple performances and even in-store appearances. Take a stroll down memory lane up top.

Did you love this era? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!

Britney Spears' Triumphant 'Circus' Era
22 Photos »
Tags: