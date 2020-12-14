Trisha Paytas Drops Theme Song For Your “Covid Christmas”

Holiday music has been embraced like never before in 2020. Usually, a couple of standards resurface every year. This time around, however, the bulk of the top 10 on the singles and albums chart is comprised of seasonal fare. It looks like we’re all looking for a bit of comfort and escapism. Which makes Trisha Paytas’ “Covid Christmas” something of a wildcard. If nothing else, it is topical. “Dear Santa, please tell me you’ll be here – it’s a messed up time in a messed up world, it’s a canceled kind of year,” the 32-year-old begins the song.

“Oh Santa, please tell me that you’ll stay, ’cause I’m home all alone scrolling on my phone.” That takes us to the relentlessly perky chorus. “It’s a Covid Christmas night, ain’t no mistletoe in sight,” Trisha purrs. “It’s a Covid Christmas night, all alone I’m by the fire.” The cherry on the top? A breakdown that pays homage to the Y2K-pop of Britney Spears. (That’s particularly apparent in the mind-boggling video). “Covid Christmas” follows previous festive releases “A Christmas Jesus Bop,” “Milk And Cookies” and “Hot Girl Christmas.”

