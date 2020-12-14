Cody Simpson Has Qualified For The Olympic Trials In Swimming

Cody Simpson is a man of many talents. The singer/songwriter fired up his Instagram to let fans know that he has qualified for the Olympic trials in swimming. “I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now,” the 23-year-old wrote. “Growing up competing, and then inevitably having to cut my career short as 13 year old Australian champion when I was given an opportunity in music that I couldn’t refuse.”

“I have had the chance to experience and learn so much as a musician from touring around the world, releasing albums, performing as a leading man on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, traveling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more,” he continued. “For this I will be forever grateful. Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am once more. For years I had been fueled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be the year I’d try training again.”

“After only 5 months back in the water with my incredible coach [Brett Hawke], I was able to take out a win and secure a spot at next year’s Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly. It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what’s possible for someone to achieve in a single lifetime, and I’m here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it. I’m looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead.”

