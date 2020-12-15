Lana Del Rey Performs “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” On ‘Fallon’

Lana Del Rey rolled out “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” as the first taste of Chemtrails Over The Country Club in October and then forgot to promote it. (Instead, we got a glorious cover of Gershwin’s “Summertime”). The singer/songwriter rectified that oversight on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Accompanied by a full band and mini-choir, Lana elevated to dreamy, folk-tinged ballad to new heights. Her vocal was perfection and the new arrangement is everything.

“I come from a small town, how about you? I only mention it ’cause I’m ready to leave LA,” the 35-year-old begins the song. “And I want you to come, eighty miles North or South will do.” The chorus takes on a gospel quality in the live version. “Let me love you like a woman, let me hold you like a baby,” Lana croons with the choir. “Let me shine like a diamond, let me be who I’m meant to be.” If nothing else, this is a reminder that “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” is one of the year’s most underrated songs. Watch below.

