Christina Aguilera Nails “The Christmas Song” On ‘Seth Meyers’

Christina Aguilera brought a whole lot of festive cheer to 2020 with a surprise performance of “The Christmas Song” on last night’s (December 14) episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. Of course, the classic ballad is one of the highlights on 2000’s My Kind Of Christmas and — twenty years later — it finally gets the live performance it deserves. “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose,” Xtina begins “The Christmas Song” after dramatically descending a staircase.

“Yuletide carols being sung by a choir and folks dressed up like Eskimo.” Christina’s emotional performance was sprinkled with vocal runs, which came to the fore towards the end. “And so I’m offering this simple phrase to kids from one to ninety-two,” the 39-year-old belts. “Although it’s been said many times, many ways, Merry Christmas to you.” If you need a quick pick-me-up from the gloom of 2020, spend five minutes with Legend X below. Maybe it’s time for her to release a second holiday offering.

