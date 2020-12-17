Noah Cyrus Unveils ‘Live From Freehand, LA’ Performances

Noah Cyrus reminds us why she nabbed a nomination for Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards with a stunning five-song set performed at the Freehand hotel in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old and her band turn the rooftop into a stage as they work their way through highlights of the breakout star’s The End Of Everything EP including the stunning title track, double-platinum hit “July,” the aspirational “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus,” “Liar” and “Lonely.”

In many ways, 2020 has been a blockbuster year for Noah. Not only has “July” continued to rack up a staggering amount of streams, her EP was embraced by critics and fans alike. Never one to rest on her laurels, the prolific artist has already rolled out new music. She shook up New Music Friday (on December 11) with a twisted ballad called “All Three,” which showcases the emotional vocal delivery and razor-sharp pen that made “July” a worldwide hit. Watch all five songs from Noah’s Freehand, LA set below.

Did you love Noah’s live set? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!