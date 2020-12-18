Mike Posner Links With Jessie J For “Weaponry,” Drops ‘Operation: Wake Up’

Mike Posner loves to keep us guessing. After bursting on to the music scene in 2010 with pop hits “Cooler Than Me” and “Please Don’t Go,” the 32-year-old reinvented himself with a stripped-back, folk-leaning sound on albums At Night, Alone. and A Real Good Kid. He also dabbled in rap on his Mansionz side-project with blackbear. That opus is probably the best point of reference for Operation: Wake Up, a 36-minute rap opera with a deeply emotional mid-tempo ballad featuring Jessie J.

“Weaponry” has been selected as the album’s focus track, which makes complete sense. This sounds like a radio hit. “Must you do this? Treat me ruthless,” Jessie begins the song. “Make excuses when the truth is that the thought still comes.” Mike then gives his point of view. “I been drinking, I been smoking, I been waiting,” he sings. “I been hoping that there’s still some chance.” They come together for the chorus: “Don’t do me dirty, show me some mercy — darling, please lay down your weaponry.” Watch the striking video below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!