Katy Perry Uploads ‘Disney Holiday Singalong Performance’

Katy Perry has kindly uploaded of her Disney Holiday Singalong performance to YouTube. If you missed the special when it aired in November, the pop icon belts out “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” while strapped to the top of a moving car (she is dressed as a Christmas tree). Katy then belts out her 2018 holiday original “Cozy Little Christmas,” while family members place decorations on her outfit. It’s campy, corny and extremely good fun. Which makes it the perfect anecdote to the pervading awfulness of 2020.

“Everybody’s in a hurry, in a flurry, shopping ’til they’re droppin’ in the snow,” the new-mom begins her underrated Christmas bop. “Kids are cryin’, dogs are barkin’, catching up with folks we barely know.” That takes us to the catchy chorus. “I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things, ’cause you can’t buy this a-feeling,” Katy purrs. “Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do — just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you.” Watch the hitmaker’s Disney Holiday Singalong performance below.

