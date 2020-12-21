Ed Sheeran Returns With Stand-Alone Single “Afterglow”

And he’s back! Ed Sheeran returns with his first non-collaboration since 2018, a stripped-back ballad called “Afterglow.” Which is about holding on to love through the ups and downs. “Stop the clocks it’s amazing, you should see the way the light dances off your hair,” the Brit begins the folk-leaning ditty. “A million colours of hazel, golden and red, Saturday morning is fading.” That takes us to the lovely chorus. “So alone in love like the world had disappeared, oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go,” he croons.

“I will hold on tighter ’til the afterglow and we’ll burn so bright ’til the darkness softly clears, oh I will hold on to the afterglow.” It turns out, “Afterglow” is a stand-alone single and not the first taste of Ed’s fifth album. “Hey guys,” the 29-year-old told fans. “‘Afterglow’ is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s.” Watch the one-take video below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!