Taylor Swift Lands 7th #1 Hit With “willow”

Having one hugely successful era is an exceptional achievement (that most of our faves will never relate to), having two in one year is the stuff of superheroes. But that’s exactly what Taylor Swift does with evermore. The album debuts as number one on the Billboard 200 as does its lead single, “willow.” That makes the 31-year-old the first artist to debut at number one on both charts simultaneously — TWICE! All 15 songs from evermore debut on the Billboard Hot 100, while “willow” becomes Taylor’s 7th chart-topper.

The superstar’s other number one hits? “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” “Look What You Made Me Do” and “cardigan.” Of course, “willow” was assisted on its journey to the top spot by a calculated rollout that included at least four different versions of the song and at least 10 different videos (when you factor in the Yule Log series and lyric videos). All of these count towards the chart, but you need to go on the offensive to knock Mariah Carey off the top spot on Christmas! Mission accomplished.