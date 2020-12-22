Gwen Stefani’s Epic ‘Love. Angel. Music. Baby.’ Era

From Madonna’s Ray Of Light to Britney Spears’ Circus, I’ve spent a lot of time combing through iconic pop eras in 2020. However, I couldn’t let the year end without revisiting one of my absolutely favorites. I’m talking about Gwen Stefani’s mega-successful, hugely impactful Love. Angel. Music. Baby.. This is a rare example of everything coming together perfectly. A flawless pop album paired with an unforgettable aesthetic and the kind of promo campaign that just doesn’t exist anymore.

Gwen was everywhere in 2004 and 2005. Between seemingly weekly visits to TRL and performances at every major awards show, the pop icon had ample opportunity to showcase her notoriously wicked style. (Using the Harajuku Girls as glorified props is extremely problematic in 2020, but — in her defense — it was viewed as inclusive and semi-groundbreaking at the time). Give Love. Angel. Music. Baby. a spin and click through our gallery of the comeback queen’s L.A.M.B. looks up top.

Did you love this era? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!