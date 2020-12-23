Lana Del Rey Teases “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” Video

Lana Del Rey is full of surprises. After kicking off her sixth album era (seventh if you count Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass) with the lovely, stripped-back “Let Me Love You Like A Woman,” the singer/songwriter is looking to mix things up with her next single. For starters, the title track of Chemtrails Over The Country Club has a truly wild video. Lana shared a preview of the clip, which debuts on January 11, on social media and it boasts a wolf, vampire teeth and some artful nudity.

In other words, it looks like a blockbuster. The album will also be available to pre-order on January 11, so hopefully we will get a better idea of the tracklist then. It’s nice to see Lana kicking off 2021 with a bang. She didn’t have the easiest 2020, somehow becoming the internet’s preferred punching bag after daring to share an opinion on feminism. That commentary was extrapolated into something it clearly wasn’t and things got ugly. Get a taste of the hitmaker’s new video below.

