Mariah Carey Beats Single-Day Spotify Record Again

It is a well established fact that Mariah Carey develops super powers every December. The source of this power? 1994’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” That perky bop continues to break records 26 years after it was released. For starters, it returned to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month (it has now topped the charts in two consecutive years). On top of that, Mimi broke her own record for the biggest single-day Spotify streams in history. Yesterday, December 24, the song was played 17.22 million times.

Amazingly, the living legend continues to build on her legacy. She dropped Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special on Apple TV+ and released the similarly-titled soundtrack. A remix of “Oh Santa” featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson was released as a single and promptly out-charted the original when it peaked at number 76. With Christmas almost behind us, it’s time to start laying the groundwork to get justice for “Auld Lang Syne (The New Year’s Anthem, Fireworks Version)!”

