Jennifer Lopez Teases Sexy “In The Morning” Video

If there’s one thing that Jennifer Lopez is going to do, it’s serve an epic video. The ultimate triple threat upped the ante with a blockbuster double visual for “Pa Ti” and “Lonely,” and now she’s hoping to outdo herself with “In The Morning.” The enduring hitmaker shared a preview of the clip on Instagram, which serves multiple looks, angel wings, a mermaid tail and a long, flowing white wig. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until 2021 for the full thing, but it already looks worth the wait.

With its catchy chorus and relatable lyrics, “In The Morning” ranks as one of Jenny’s best English-language singles in years. “Your sweet little white lies, leave a bad taste in my mouth,” she begins the song. “Queen in the night time, black dress with white wine.” However, our heroine is looking for commitment as J.Lo emphasizes on the chorus. “If you love mе, say it in the morning,” the Hustlers actress belts. “Not just in the evеning, only when you want my body.” Watch a preview of the visual below.

