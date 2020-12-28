Justice For Mariah Carey’s NYE Anthem “Auld Lang Syne”

Christmas might be over for another year, but Mariah Carey’s duties as the high priestess of holidays aren’t quite done. In addition to providing the soundtrack for Christmas, Mimi also has my preferred anthem for New Year’s Eve. “Auld Lang Syne,” an upbeat house reworking Robert Burns’ poem, is housed on the superstar’s 2010 offering, Merry Christmas II You. It was released as the album’s second single and immediately went viral due to the fun, fabulous and outrageously camp video.

While Mariah’s twist on “Auld Lang Syne” has a dedicated cult following, it would be nice if the song could stage a yearly resurgence like “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” For starters, the banger doesn’t have a lot of competition (there is a dearth of NYE-themed anthems) and nothing quite gets the party started like Mimi singing an 18th century poem over dance beats. Moreover, it has been scientifically proven (by Lambs) that it’s impossible not to smile while watching the living legend twirl in front of fireworks.

Revisit Mariah’s glorious “Auld Lang Syne (The New Year’s Anthem, Fireworks Version)” below. I know what I’ll be blasting on December 31.

