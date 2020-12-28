Pink’s Rule-Breaking ‘Missundaztood’ Era

It’s one thing to reinvent yourself decades into your career, it’s another to do it after your debut album. But that’s exactly the feat Pink pulled off on 2001’s superstar-making M!ssundaztood. After establishing herself as an R&B/pop artist on Can’t Take Me Home (I will defend “There You Go” with my dying breath), the then-teenager scrapped her sound and image. Instead of urban-leaning bangers and fuchsia-colored hair, Pink returned with a pop/rock opus and a grittier aesthetic. And the risk paid off.

“Get The Party Started” became a massive hit around the globe in 2001, while stone-cold classics like “Don’t Let Me Get Me” and “Just Like A Pill” built on that momentum. M!ssundaztood went on to sell a whopping 12 million copies around the globe and earned Pink a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. In many ways, it remains the blueprint for all of the fiery pop/rock anthems and musical detours that followed. Revisit the iconic era by clicking through our gallery up top.

