It’s Time To Admit That Jordin Sparks’ “Red Sangria” Is A Bop

It’s time to stop being childish and admit that Jordin Sparks’ “Red Sangria” is, in fact, a bop. The American Idol winner went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this year when Stan Twitter likened her new single to KIDZ BOP and described the video as looking like an Old Navy commercial. Those things may be true (the visual is… a choice), but there’s no denying that this is an earworm. “They be saying that I’m boo’d up, saying that I switched the mood up,” Jordin begins the song. “Stay dripping, I be jeweled up.”

That takes us to the outrageously catchy chorus. “I’m real, signing you up, yeah, it’s a done deal,” she belts. “You’re drinking me up like I’m red sangria, you’re drinking me up like I’m red sangria.” While the smooth R&B-pop of “Tattoo,” “Battlefield” and “Right Here Right Now” is definitely Jordin’s calling, “Red Sangria” is still a whole lot of fun. To get a better idea of the 31-year-old’s current direction, check out her 2020 EP Sounds Like Me. “Mood Swings” and “Gimme More” (not a Britney cover) are the highlights.

Revisit the experience that is Jordin’s “Red Sangria” video below.

