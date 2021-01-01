Gwen Stefani Rolls Out “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” Video

Happy New Year! I can’t think of a better way of kicking off 2021 than with a new video from Gwen Stefani. The pop icon rolls out a nostalgic visual for “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” which is essentially a trip down memory lane. She dives deep into her closet to dredge up iconic outfits including that “Don’t Speak” dress (there are a couple of No Doubt looks) and that Alison In Wonderland-inspired outfit from “What You Waiting For?” Gwen then ups the ante by having multiple versions of herself share the stage at once.

The video nicely reflects the theme of “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” Namely, that the 51-year-old is reconnecting with her old self. “Go ahead and help yourself, me again in your ear,” Gwen begins the iTunes-topping bop. “Binge on my music for days ’cause I’ve been here for years.” That takes us to the catchy chorus. “Lеt me re—, let me reintroduce myself, ‘case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf,” she sings over ska beats. “I’m still the original, ‘riginal old me.” Great song, epic video. Now we just need radio to play it!

Check out Gwen’s “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” video below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!