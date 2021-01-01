Harry Styles Unveils Mood-Lifting “Treat People With Kindness” Video

He’s done it again! Just when you thought Harry Styles couldn’t elevate the Fine Line era to any greater heights, the Brit goes and releases an instantly iconic visual for “Treat People With Kindness.” Directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, the black-and-white clip finds our hero tearing up the stage in an old-time nightclub. He then descends into the audience, dancing on tables and eventually bumping into Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. They then return to the stage for an adorable, roles-reversing dance routine.

“I’ve got a good feeling, I’m just takin’ it all in,” Harry begins the Jeff Bhasker-producer earworm. “Floating up and dreamin’, droppin’ into the deep end.” That takes us to the sing-along chorus: “Maybe, we can find a place to feel good and we can treat people with kindness.” Don’t be too surprised if “Treat People With Kindness” becomes the latest top 10 hit from Fine Line. The Recording Academy really got it wrong when they failed to recognize the 26-year-old’s sophomore LP in the Album Of The Year category. Watch Exhibit A below.

