Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Team Up For “Flames”

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire! In early December, Avril Lavigne posted a studio pic with alternative artist MOD SUN and super-producer John Feldmann, who has worked with everyone from Good Charlotte and Blink-182 to Hilary Duff and The Veronicas. The fruit of their labor is called “Flames” and it drops on January 8. (You can pre-order the track here). Avril shared what appears to be the cover art on social media, which finds the collaborators rocking rainbow-colored hair.

Given that Mod Sun is credited as the lead artist on “Flames” (Avril is featured), it looks like we will have to wait a little longer for the followup to 2018’s Head Above Water. The latter detailed the hitmaker’s struggle with lyme disease and found her veering away from the frenetic pop/rock that made her a household name in the early ’00s. It will be interesting to see if Avril lets her hair down and has a little more fun on AL7. Hopefully, “Flames” gives us some perspective on her new direction. See her announcement below.

Are you excited for Avril’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!