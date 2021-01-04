Remembering Katy Perry’s Still-Outrageous “Peacock”

When it comes to iconic album tracks that occupy a special place in pop culture, Katy Perry’s “Peacock” is at the top of the pile. More than a decade has passed since this ode to penises dropped as part of Teenage Dream, and it’s still as amusing and head-scratching as it was in 2010. “Word on the street, you got somethin’ to show me,” Katy begins the no-chill anthem over Stargate’s electro-pop production. “I’m intrigued for a peek, heard it’s fascinating.” She then taunts the object of her desire on the catchy chorus.

“Are you brave enough to let me see your peacock?” the hitmaker asks. “Don’t be a chicken, boy, stop acting like a bitch,” He eventually relents, giving rise (so to speak) to one of the funniest bridges in pop music. “Oh my god, no exaggeration, boy, all this time was worth the waiting,” Katy sings dramatically. “I just shed a tear, I am so unprepared.” At the time, the superstar touted it as a gay anthem. “I’m hoping it will be a gay-pride anthem,” she told EW. “Peacocks represent a lot of individuality… t’s not just like, ‘I wanna see your bulge.'”

Revisit the still-majestic "Peacock" below

