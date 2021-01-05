The Weeknd Drops Disturbing “Save Your Tears” Video

Despite the fact that “Blinding Lights” is still top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, The Weeknd is forging ahead with the next single from After Hours. And he chose a winner. “Save Your Tears” is another stellar, ’80s pop-referencing anthem. “I saw you dancing in a crowded room, you look so happy when I’m not with you,” the Canadian superstar begins over Max Martin and Oscar Holter’s pristine production. “But then you saw me, caught you by surprise, a single teardrop falling from your eye.”

That takes us to the chorus: “Take me back ’cause I wanna stay, save your tears for another day.” It’s a lovely, demographic-crossing pop song, which makes The Weeknd’s decision to team it with a highly disturbing visual kind of metal. What’s so unsettling about it? Well, there’s something going on with his face. At first, I thought it was a Weeknd impersonator, but it looks like he just went HAM with the makeup department. There’s also a gun and a little shade directed at the Grammys. Check it out below.

