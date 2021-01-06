Zara Larsson Announces New Single “Talk About Love”

Zara Larsson has big plans for 2021. The Swedish pop star will kick off the New Year with a new single called “Talk About Love” (pre-save here). Featuring rapper Young Thug, the track drops on January 8 and sounds like an urban-pop experiment from the very brief snippet shared on social media. It will be interesting to see if Zara can build on the momentum of “Wow,” which became a belated hit after a sync on Netflix’s Work It, and the highly underrated “Love Me Land.” (It made my list of 2020’s best singles).

At this point, Zara has been chipping away at her international sophomore album for the best part of four years. Why the delay? Well, she has extremely high standards. “I don’t think I ever will be 100 percent [satisfied with it],” the 23-year-old told me in 2020. “But that’s fine. It’s just that I am very meticulous with every single step. But I’m very happy with it all. It will be a great album, for sure!” Check out the stunning cover art of Zara’s “Talk About Love” below.

Are you excited for Zara’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!