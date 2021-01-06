The Evolution Of Harry Styles: A Gallery

Harry Styles is arguably the biggest male pop/rock star in the world right now. 2019’s Fine Line firmly established the Brit as a solo superstar with critical adoration and massive, ongoing success. So far, the 26-year-old’s sophomore album has delivered two massive top 10 hits (“Adore You” and the chart-topping “Watermelon Sugar”) as well as a smattering on singles that deserved to be including “Falling” and “Golden.” His latest release, “Treat People With Kindness,” is already shaping up to be huge.

In addition to delivering great music, Harry is also single-handedly making the music world less boring with his retro-inspired, forward-thinking approach to fashion. (He famously rocked a dress on the cover of Vogue). In that sense, he has come a long way from the mop-haired teenager, who rose to fame as part of One Direction. You can follow the Grammy nominee’s impressive style evolution over the last decade or so by clicking through our gallery up top.

