“You Got It All” Is One Of Britney Spears’ Best Vocals

Britney Spears’ mastery of bangers is undeniable, but she’s equally adept at ballads — a fact that isn’t celebrated enough. In addition to classic hits like “Sometimes” and “Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know,” the pop icon has a couple of gems hidden away in her discography including “You Got It All.” A cover of The Jets’ 1986 hit, the lovely ballad was originally recorded way back in 1997 for …Baby One More Time, but would finally see the light on the Asian edition of Oops!… I Did It Again in 2000.

“I was the game he would play, he brought the clouds to my day,” Britney begins the song over Eric Foster White’s smooth production. “Then like a ray of light, you came my way one night.” That takes us to the gorgeous chorus. “You’ve got it all over him, you got me over him,” the 39-year-old coos in one of her best-ever vocals. “Honey, it’s true… you’re all that he’s not, just look what I’ve got.” Happily, “You Got It All” enjoyed something of a revival last year when it made the tracklist of Oops!…I Did It Again (Remixes and B-Sides).

If you don’t know the song, or haven’t heard it in a while, you’re in for a treat. Listen to “You Got It All” below.

Do you love Britney’s cover? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!