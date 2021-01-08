Zara Larsson Drops “Talk About Love” Featuring Young Thug
Zara Larsson kicks off 2021 with an instantly catchy bop called “Talk About Love” featuring Young Thug. Produced by Mike Sabath, the mid-tempo anthem is essentially about enjoying the moment without assigning labels. “Patience is a virtue, I ain’t tryna hurt you,” the Swedish pop star begins over bouncy beats. “I need you to read between the lines… told you I don’t wanna go there.” That takes us to the chorus. “I don’t wanna talk about love, I just wanna keep us right here in the moment,” she sings. “Why you gotta go get lost in emotion?”
Needless to say, “Talk About Love” is something of a mood. Time will tell if it’s a hit, but it definitely sounds more attuned to US radio than Zara’s last couple of singles. Momentum is also on her side. “Wow” became a belated streaming hit in 2020 after a sync on Netflix’s Work It, while “Love Me Land” is a firm favorite among pop fans. (It made my list of 2020’s best singles). Now the 23-year-old just needs to announce the release date of her long-awaited second (international) LP, tentatively-titled Poster Girl. Listen below.
Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!