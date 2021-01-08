MOD SUN & Avril Lavigne Link For Power Punk Anthem “Flames”

And she’s back! Avril Lavigne returns to New Music Friday courtesy of a feature on MOD SUN’s “Flames.” The power-punk anthem, which contains massive pop hooks, certainly lives up to its title. “Every time I think I had enough of this, I get more addicted yeah I’m so obsessed,” the alternative hitmaker howls in the first verse. “Talk about you all the time, I am your narcissist.” That takes us to the shared chorus. “I still burn for you, like the sun burns in the sky,” Avril belts. “I still burn for you, my whole life I’ve been on fire.”

MOD SUN then closes the chorus out with: “Up in flames, up in flames, light a match and put it to my name.” All in all, it’s a hell of a catchy song. How did the track come together? It turns out they are fans of each other’s music. “Avril Lavigne has one of my favorite voices in music,” the breakout star raves. “It’s so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do. This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There’s a very deep message within it.”

Avril is similarly smitten with her collaborator. “Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio,” she reveals. “He’s an incredible artist and producer. This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with ‘Flames.'” Listen to the sing-along anthem below.

