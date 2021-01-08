Lauren Daigle Dabbles In EDM On Petey Martin’s “Come Back Home”

Lauren Daigle Interview We speak to the rising star about crossover hit 'You Say' & her new album. MORE >>

Lauren Daigle is currently the biggest name in Christian pop thanks to mega-selling crossover hit, “You Say.” The 29-year-old isn’t afraid to dabble in secular music, however, as “Come Back Home” proves. A collaboration with producer Petey Martin (he produced five songs on Kygo’s Golden Hour), Lauren’s latest is an emotional banger of the highest caliber. “Thought that there was more, so I walked out the door,” she begins over mellow synths. “Set out on the path, unwinding… but I wound up in the dark.”

The collaborators come together for the soaring chorus. “I need to let these burdens down, I been wanderin’ for too long,” they sing. “I’ll tire of livin’ this life on my own, I’d trade it all just to come back home.” That takes us to a memorable drop. It will be interesting to see if this is a one-off experiment or the start of a new direction for Lauren. Whatever the case may be, there will be plenty of people watching. After all, she is still rolling out hits from her 2018 LP, Look Up Child. Listen to “Come Back Home” below.

