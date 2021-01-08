“Play God” Is Catie Turner’s Best Single Yet

Catie Turner kicks off 2021 with a new single called “Play God,” and it’s her best song yet. Produced by Sam De Jong, this is essentially about the art of letting go. “New York, it don’t feel the same without you, ’cause everything’s a different shade of blue,” the 20-year-old begins. “Waiting for the train in Penn Station, hoping that I might fall into you.” Unfortunately, this story isn’t going to have a happy ending. “I keep holding on to something expired, said I love you forever and I’m not a liar,” Catie sings on the chorus. “But I can’t play God with you and I.”

What’s the song about? “Not being able to fix a relationship and how the memories of places and sounds are triggered to one person; the type of song you listen to on a road trip and pretend you are a different person to,” the breakout star reveals. “I wrote it because I was trying to fix a relationship but realized I had exhausted all my options and needed someone else to meet me, I couldn’t do the entire relationship maintenance by myself. Hence it being a sad song. I hope you guys like it as much as I do.” Listen below.

