Charlotte Lawrence Kicks Off 2021 With “Talk You Down”

Despite last year being a literal dumpster fire, Charlotte Lawrence still managed to build momentum courtesy of Birds Of Prey contribution “Joke’s On You” and very, very good singles like “Slow Motion.” She now kicks of 2021 with an instantly catchy, deeply relatable bop called “Talk You Down.” “You’re saying that you can’t speak, but you’re talkin’ — isn’t it ironic?” she begins the song, which was co-written by Julia Michaels. “You’re saying that there’s no way I can stop it, but I ain’t gonna drop it.”

That takes us to the chorus. “Irrational fears are calling, irrational tears are falling,” the 20-year-old sings. “Baby I swear, I promise that I will talk you down.” What’s the track about? “Everyone deals with their emotions in different ways and we’ve all been dealing with so many different types of emotions in the last year,” Charlotte explains. “I wanted to be a part of a song about anxiety and how I deal with it. Talking with someone about how you feel is a perfect way to get through any emotional experience.” Watch the stunning visual below.

