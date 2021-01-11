Lana Del Rey Reveals The Cover & Tracklist Of ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

Sunday is supposed to be a day of rest, but not for Lana Del Rey. The singer/songwriter unveiled the cover art and tracklist of Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which drops March 19. “There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it — there’s always beautiful music too,” she captioned the stunning, black-and-white artwork. “Introducing my new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club.” Lana also reminded fans that the title track (and its accompanying video) will be released later today (January 11).

As for the tracklist, there are no real surprises. Lead single “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” is there along with previously mentioned titles like “White Dress,” “Tulsa Jesus Freak” and “Yosemite.” Other notable tracks include “Dark But Just A Game,” “Breaking Up Slowly,” “Dance Till We Die” and “Not All Who Wander Are Lost,” which has to be the most quintessentially Lana title on the record. Check out the cover and full tracklist below.

