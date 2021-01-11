K-Pop Queens G(I)-DLE Drop ‘I burn’ Mini-Album & “HWAA” Video

K-Pop broke new ground in 2020 with acts like BTS and BLACKPINK making chart history on what felt like a weekly basis. The popularity of the genre is expected to soar even higher in 2021 thanks to the emergence of exciting acts like G(I)-DLE. The six-member girl group has been building momentum since 2018, but they are ready to take it to the next level with I burn. The mini-album arrived earlier today (January 11) and immediately topped iTunes in more than 20 countries. (It soared into the top 5 in the US).

G(I)-DLE is promoting I burn with a new single called “HWAA,” which is an instantly catchy banger. The group’s label has provided an English translation, which reveals the song’s defiant message. “As if in the dead of winter, the time freezes everything,” they begin the track. “Left by the cruel wind, the darkness deepens.” That takes us to the evocative chorus. “Make a fire so that my tears dwelling inside won’t live any longer,” they belt. “I shall make a fire, more fire to win back spring that I lost.”

Stream G(I)-DLE’s I burn EP below and watch their stunning “HWAA” visual at the bottom of the post.

Stream I burn:

Watch (G)I-DLE’s “HWAA” video:

