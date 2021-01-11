Lana Del Rey Unveils “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” Video

Lana Reveals 'Chemtrails' Cover Lana Del Rey reveals the cover and tracklist of 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club.' MORE >>

Lana Del Rey revealed the cover and tracklist of 6th LP, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, yesterday (January 10) and now rolls out the stunning title track. “Take out your turquoise and all of your jewels, go to the market, the kids’ swimming pools,” she begins the sun-dappled ballad over Jack Antonoff’s production. “Baby, what’s your sign? My moon’s in Leo, my Cancer is sun.” The song really takes flight on the languid chorus. “I’m on the run with you, my sweet love,” Lana coos. “There’s nothing wrong contemplating God under the chemtrails over the country club.”

What inspired “Chemtrails Over The Country Club”? “[I think] of my stunning girlfriends, who so much of the album is about, and my beautiful siblings,” she revealed in Interview magazine. “[It’s] the title track because it mentions them all and it mentions wanting so much to be normal and realizing that when you have an overactive, eccentric mind, a record like Chemtrails is just what you’re going to get.” As usual, the song is accompanied by an exquisite visual that unexpectedly turns into a horror film towards the end. Check it out below.

