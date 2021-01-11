New Find: Adam Melchor’s Bittersweet “Last Time”

Adam Melchor is One To Watch in 2021. The New Jersey singer/songwriter has been steadily building momentum over the last couple of years, landing streaming hits with “Real Estate” and “Joyride.” The 24-year-old, now signed to Warner Music, is hoping to reach a much wider audience with “Last Time,” the first taste of Melchor Lullaby Hotline, Vol. 1. “I’m not gonna make this easy, here comes the goodbye,” he sings over strummed guitar. “‘Cause every time I go I’m scared it’s gonna be the last time.”

What inspired the song? “I wrote ‘Last Time’ in Late February of 2020, before the pandemic hit,” Adam explains. “The song is about leaving someone at an airport and the feeling of watching them walk away from you. In that moment, I ask myself, ‘Is this the last time I’ll see this person?’ I remember thinking while writing this, ‘Will there ever be shows again?’ Hopefully someday soon we’ll be able to laugh at how much we cried [in 2020] and be around the people and communities we love that bring us light.” Fall in love with “Last Time” below.

