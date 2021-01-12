Adam Lambert Announces Livestreamed Concert

Adam Lambert is the latest hitmaker to announce a virtual concert. The pop/rocker (and occasional Queen frontman) is livestreaming a show from The Roxy in Los Angeles on January 29, which also happens to be his birthday. Adam will perform songs from hugely underrated 2020 album Velvet as well as classics from his catalogue of hits. There will be two performances (at 12pm PT and 7pm PT), so you can even choose the time that is most convenient for you. Tickets coast $18.50 and are available here.

“I’m so excited to be putting on a show for my fans worldwide,” Adam says of the event. “Live performance has always and will always be at the heart of what I do, so I’m so happy we’ve found a way for it to persist safely in place of my cancelled Las Vegas residency and European tour. The show will be a real celebration, with new songs from Velvet plus plenty of our older favorites, and some brand-new surprises. I look forward to the party we all deserve from wherever in the world you may be!”

