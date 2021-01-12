Zoe Wees Follows Up “Control” With “Girls Like Us”

Zoe Wees Takes 'Control' German artist Zoe Wees has a worldwide hit on her hands with 'Control.' MORE >>

Germany’s Zoe Wees landed a massive worldwide hit with “Control” in 2020. The emotional ballad conquered the chart across Europe, racking up more than 270 million streams in the process. “Control” is now taking off in the US (watch last night’s performance on The Late Late Show With James Corden), but the 18-year-old is already moving on to her next single. She addresses impossible beauty standards on “Girls Like Us,” which boasts relatable lyrics and another hugely impressive vocal.

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, I don’t see beautiful staring back at me,” Zoe sings in a verse. “Watching, watching my heart bleed out, trying not to freak out.” That takes us to the chorus. “It’s hard for girls like us, we don’t know who we trust,” the talented teenager belts. “Not even the ones we love, ’cause they don’t know.” What inspired the song? “For me, it was the hardest feeling to grow up in a world that you feel doesn’t accept you,” the breakout star reveals. “We all have insecurities, but this is what makes us beautiful.” Listen below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!