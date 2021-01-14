Jennifer Lopez Drops Blockbuster “In The Morning” Video

Jennifer Lopez reminds us that she’s in a league of her own when it comes to glamorous videos with “In The Morning.” After blessing us with the drama and intrigue of “Pa’ Ti + Lonely” in 2020, J.Lo ups the ante even further this time around. The pop icon delivers a series of stunning looks and hairstyles and strips down to show off her famous curves — complete with angel wings. It looks expensive, which isn’t the norm at a time where videos filmed on iPhones are increasingly the norm.

As for “In The Morning,” well, it’s something of a bop. “You tell I’m a real one, I’m the right one,” Jennifer laments. “But only when you’re on one.” She lays down some ground rules on the catchy chorus. “If you love mе say it in the morning, not just in the evеning,” Jenny belts. “Only when you want my body, want my body.” So far, the song has amassed more than five million streams — a number that should increase exponentially with the arrival of the video. Fall in love with “In The Morning” below.

