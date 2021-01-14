Gwen Stefani Says Her Fifth Solo Album Is Coming Soon

Gwen Stefani belted out “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” on The Today Show this morning (January 14) and then sat down to chat about the instantly iconic visual, which finds the superstar revisiting old looks. “It was surreal,” she explained. “It made me really think about that I had nobody helping me. Those were outfits that I just made up, you know what I mean, or showed up at my house for free. It’s funny because now they are actually people’s Halloween costumes. And they were not Halloween costumes at the time, that was me actually being me.”

Here’s where it gets really interesting. Gwen was asked about the whereabouts of her long-awaited fifth solo album and she spilled a little tea about the release date. “I don’t know, probably soon,” she revealed. “I have all the songs. I wrote a song yesterday. I’m still writing. I’m going to write a song tomorrow and I’m just going to edit, you know, and get the best of the best. As soon as they say I can put it out. Soon.” Watch Gwen’s interview below and check out her stunning performance of “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” here.

Our friend @gwenstefani joins us to talk about her new music and plans for her wedding with Blake Shelton. pic.twitter.com/NO4KuvBcTF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 14, 2021

