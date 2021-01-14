A Response To “Drivers License”? Joshua Bassett Drops “Lie Lie Lie”

Olivia Rodrigo is on track to land a number one hit with “Drivers License,” a song that is assumed to be about her ex-boyfriend (and fellow Disney star) Joshua Bassett and his new lady friend Sabrina Carpenter. The 20-year-old tells his side of the story, presumably, on “Lie Lie Lie.” “So they told me all the things that you said, runnin’ all over my name,” he begins the song. “And you’re actin all so innocent, like I’m the only one to blame.” That takes us to the catchy chorus.

“I know what you say about me, I hope that it makes you happy,” Joshua belts on the chorus. “You can’t seem to get me off your mind… so you can lie, lie, lie, lie, lie.” So, is this a clapback? The breakout star is understandably cryptic. “I wrote ‘Lie, Lie, Lie’ after I found out someone close to me had been lying about me behind my back for a long time,” he explains. “It always sucks to hear that someone you thought you could trust would throw you under the bus when it benefits them. It happens to all of us, and I think all you can do is seek out people that build you up rather than tear you down.”

Watch the video for “Lie Lie Lie” below.

