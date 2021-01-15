Audrey Mika Returns With Loved-Up Bop “Excuses”

Audrey Mika Interview Get to know breakout pop star Audrey Mika a little better in our Q&A. MORE >>

Audrey Mika staked her claim as one of the breakout stars of 2020 with a string of viral hits including “Y U Gotta B Like That,” “Just Friends” and “Safe With Me.” The 20-year-old is determined to take it to the next level in 2021 and she’s off to a flying start with “Excuses.” Don’t be misled by the title. This is very much a love song. “You wanna know what I’m thinking, but I don’t really know what I’m saying,” the budding hitmaker admits. “With you, no, I don’t have to fake it, don’t wanna mess this up.”

That takes us to the perky chorus. “All my excuses are useless, you see right through,” Audrey belts over Nick Lee and Mason Sacks’ mellow production. “Why do I do this? I’m new to this.” The song is accompanied by a quirky clip that finds our heroine in a most unusual beauty salon. Directed by Brent Campenelli, the clip is populated by a troop of mannequins, which if nothing else, would have made for a COVID-safe set. Fall in love with Audrey’s new bop, and watch the oddball visual, below.

