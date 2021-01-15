Aly & AJ Lean Into Pop/Rock On New Single “Listen!!!”

Aly & AJ are well and truly on a winning streak. The much-loved duo ended 2020 with a dreamy single called “Slow Dancing” and then reached number one on iTunes with an explicit version of signature song “Potential Breakup Song.” Instead of resting on their laurels, they return with a new tune called “Listen!!!,” which features the legendary Nancy Wilson of Heart on guitar and backing vocals. “After long enough, my lips grow cold,” they begin the song. “I can call your bluff, but it just gets old.”

That takes us to the massive chorus. “That your heart would never listen, I’m feeling like I’m a hostage here,” Aly & AJ harmonize. “It’s clear something went missing, I might be lost but I know my way out.” What inspired the song? “[It’s] about feeling trapped by a relationship or system,” Aly explains. “It’s a reminder that you might be lost but you always know your way out.” As for Nancy’s contribution? “We’re honored to have a longtime mentor and hero of ours, Nancy Wilson of Heart on this track.” Listen below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!