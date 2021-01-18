Dua Lipa Hints At ‘Future Nostalgia’ B-Sides Album

The Best Albums Of 2020 From Taylor Swift to Dua Lipa, we round up the 70 best albums of 2020. MORE >>

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia era is the gift that keeps on giving. So far, the UK pop star has blessed us with the iconic Club Future Nostalgia as well as a deluxe edition, a virtual concert and multiple remixes. She is now promising to drop a collection of unreleased material. “B-sides are on the way,” she captioned a new black-and-white pic. Of course, the trend of sharing a second volume of gems from an era was pioneered by pop visionary Carly Rae Jepsen with Emotion: Side B and Dedicated Side B.

If those albums are any indication, some of the best songs from an era often don’t make the cut for one reason or another, so there’s every reason to get excited. In other Dua news, “Levitating” featuring DaBaby is continuing its stead climb up the Billboard Hot 100. The disco-tinged bop is currently number 7 and looks set to rise again this week. Don’t be too surprised if Dua lands her second top five hit in the US before the end of the month. See her B-Sides announcement below.

