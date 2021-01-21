Premiere: Brynn Elliott’s “Tell Me I’m Pretty” Video

Brynn Elliott caught our attention in 2018 with viral hit “Might Not Like Me” and then held it with her debut EP. The Atlanta-born, LA-based pop artist now returns with another surefire hit. “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” the introduction to the 26-year-old’s upcoming CAN I BE REAL? EP, is a feel-good bop with a powerful message. “I want to encourage women not to find true beauty in the way we look but find true beauty in who we are,” Brynn explains. “I wrote it because we live in the age of social media and while I love how the internet connects us, I don’t love what it’s done to our self-image and worth.”

“So this song is an anthem of encouragement to not place our worth in our selfies, but in our hearts.” The track is accompanied by a stunning visual, which finds the newcomer rocking period ensembles. “I knew for the video I wanted it to feel like a historical drama,” she reveals. “I wanted to show that while the internet has exposed this image-obsessed culture we live in, it didn’t create it. This obsession has been here through the ages. Now, we have filters but women of the past had corsets. So I wanted to show the progression in the video of women feeling the confinement of the corset/filter to them finding freedom in embracing exactly how they were made.”

We’re excited to premiere Brynn’s “Tell Me I’m Pretty” visual below.

