Selena Gomez Links With Rauw Alejandro For “Baila Conmigo”

Selena Gomez loves to keep us on our toes. Earlier this week, the superstar teased new music by posting a stunning pic with the caption “próximamente” (“coming soon”). Today, she unveils the cover of a new single called “Baila Conmigo.” The track, which was produced by Tainy and features Rauw Alejandro, drops on January 29 and serves as a bookend of sorts to the recently-released “De Una Vez.” In fact, “Baila Conmigo” was already teased in the song’s blockbuster, special effects-filled video.

Given the success of “De Una Vez” (it racked up more than 60 million cumulative streams in its first week), there’s every chance of Selena rolling out a Spanish-language album. She has been hinting at the project for years, and now is as good a time as any. After all, promoting an era has never been easier seeing as touring and travel are largely out of the question due to COVID-19. Oh, and if you’re not familiar with Selena’s new collaboration, get acquainted with Rauw Alejandro in our Q&A here.

Are you excited for Selena’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!